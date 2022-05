New Delhi : Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated first issue of Asom Barta, a Govt of Assam newspaper, which will keep people of the State abreast with govt’s policies & their implementation. The launch coincided with the first-anniversary celebration of State Govt led by CM HB Sarma.

Besides, the newspaper will be printed in four languages, Assamese, English, Hindi and Bengali (in the coming months) and will be distributed widely using various traditional and social media platforms.