Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Extends Best Wishes to the Countrymen on 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has extended best wishes to the countrymen on 75th Independence Day. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah has said that “On this big day, I bow before all our brave soldiers protecting the country and great freedom fighters, who gave up their everything in the fight for freedom, your sacrifice and dedication will keep inspiring us to serve the nation”.

The Union Home Minister said that “On one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the country is touching new heights of development and on the other, poor and deprived section of the society is feeling proud to become a part of the mainstream. Come, let’s become partners in realizing Modi Ji’s dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Shri Amit Shah, while mentioning the Prime Minister’s speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, said that “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has put forth our immense capabilities to make India a world leader, moving forward with New India’s prowess, historic reforms and resolves. His address is a symbol of unbreakable resolve of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.