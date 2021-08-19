Union Home Minister, Amit Shah expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring supply of pure drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi Centres of Jammu & Kashmir before scheduled date

New Delhi : Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for ensuring supply of pure drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi Centres of Jammu & Kashmir ahead of the stipulated time.

In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that “Jammu & Kashmir is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for ensuring supply of pure drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi Centres of Jammu & Kashmir before time”.

The Union Home Minister said that “previous Governments deprived citizens of Jammu & Kashmir of development for decades and only cared for their own families. Shri Modi has initiated a new era of development which connects poor citizens to the mainstream and as a result Jammu & Kashmir is marching ahead in all fields”.