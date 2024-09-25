Union Home Minister Amit Shah Drive MHA’s Commitment to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Many efforts are being made by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure cleanliness and continuous active participation of people under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. As a part of these efforts, Secretary (Border Management) Shri Rajendra Kumar administered the Swachhata Shapath to the officers and employees of the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block.

The officers and employees of the Ministry of Home Affairs also did Shramdaan for cleanliness in the North Block premises. This event is one of the several efforts being made by the Ministry of Home Affairs towards ensuring cleanliness and active participation of people under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Swachhata pledge emphasized on the importance of keeping our surroundings clean, promoting responsible disposal of waste and adopting sustainable practices in daily life.

On this occasion, Secretary (Border Management) encouraged all the officers and employees of Ministry of Home Affairs to continue contributing towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in their personal and professional lives. He said that Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to the vision of a Clean, Green India and will continue to be actively involved in initiatives that promote cleanliness, sustainability and responsibility towards environment protection.

Demonstrating their commitment towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a large number of officers and employees of Ministry of Home Affairs participated in the cleaning activities and ensured that common spaces in the office premises are free from garbage. This mass cleanliness drive serves as an effort to show the responsibility of each individual in keeping the environment clean.

Showing their dedication towards environment protection and a greener future, a large number of officers and employees of the Ministry of Home Affairs also planted saplings in the park located in North Block under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.