Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated 150-bedded ESIC Hospital and laid foundation stone for 750 bedded Adarsh Multi-specialty Hospital of Umiya Mata K.P Educational Trust in Kalol, Gujarat

New Delhi : The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated the 150-bedded ESIC Hospital and laid the foundation stone for the 750 bedded Adarsh Multi-specialty Hospital of Umiya Mata K.P Educational Trust in Kalol, Gujarat. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Shri Bhupendra Yadav and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shri Rameshwar Teli were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said today the bhoomipujan is taking place for two big hospitals in Kalol. He said from these hospitals, Kalol tehsil and all the citizens of the city would receive good treatment facilities. Shri Shah said 35 percent poor patients would receive free health care in the hospital being built by Umiya Mataji Kadwa Patidar Trust. Shri Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Union Labour Minister Shri Bhupendra Yadav, the Employee State Insurance Scheme has been revived and workers across the country are receiving its benefits. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the Right to health to every person of the country, especially the poor. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided free health facilities up to Rs. 5 lakh to 60 crore poor persons.

The Union Home Minister said Ayushman Health Infrastructure Mission worth Rs. 64,000 crore is the first such big scheme for the poor. Under this scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided 35,000 new beds for critical care in more than 600 districts. The Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also started Integrated Public Health Laboratories in 730 districts and research centers with an allocation of Rs. 1,600 crore for different major diseases.

Shri Amit Shah said there were only 387 medical colleges in the country in 2013-14 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased their number to 596 in 2021-22. The Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the number of MBBS seats from 51,000 to 89,000. The Post Graduate seats have also been increased from 31,000 to 60,000. Apart from this, 10 new AIIMS have been started, 75 new medical colleges have been approved, and there are plans to set up 22 more AIIMS.

Shri Amit Shah said Gujarat has also made great progress on parameters of maternal mortality, infant mortality and institutional delivery as compared to the figures of 2018. He said it is very difficult to improve the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate and in institutional delivery, 96 out of 100 deliveries take place in the hospital today. Shri Shah said Gujarat has also made excellent progress in the sex ratio. He said a special campaign is being run for tuberculosis and cancer, under which these diseases can be diagnosed at an early stage. In two tehsils of Gandhinagar district, Gandhinagar and Kalol, cancer screening has been completed in about 80 percent of the rural areas.