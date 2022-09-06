Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah to inaugurate two days National Conference of State Cooperation Ministers in New Delhi on 8 September

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah will inaugurate a two day National Conference of State Cooperation Ministers in New Delhi on 8 September. The Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Shri B. L. Verma along with Cooperation Ministers and Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Registrars of Cooperatives and representatives from 36 State Governments and Union Territories will attend the Conference.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, is committed to bring about a positive change in the lives of people associated with Cooperatives through his vision of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’. To realize this vision, the Ministry of Cooperation was formed on 06 July 2021 under the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. Under the dynamic leadership of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah, the Cooperation Ministry is continuously working on giving a new impetus to the development of the Cooperative sector, strengthen it and make it a model of all-inclusive development.

The conference will provide a platform to formulate an implementable policy/planning framework through discussion and coordination among participants, on the following important themes, covering not only whole life cycle of Cooperatives, but also touching on all facets of their business and governance:

Policy Matters

National Cooperation Policy

National Cooperative Database

New Proposed Schemes

PACS in every Panchayat

Export of Agro-based and other products

Promotion and Marketing of Organic Products

Expansion of Co-operatives to New Areas

Subjects related to PACS and Model Bye-Laws

PACS Computerization

Action Plan for Revitalization of defunct PACS

Model Bye-Laws of PACS

Bringing Uniformity in State Cooperative Laws

Primary Co-operative Societies