Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah greets citizens on the 76th Independence Day

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah has greeted citizens on the 76th Independence Day. In his tweets, Shri Amit Shah said this is a day to be proud of India’s culture, vibrant democratic tradition and achievements over the last 75 years. I pay my homage to our Freedom Fighters who brought us Freedom and our brave soldiers who sacrificed everything for the defence of the Nation.

The Union Home Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling our brave Freedom Fighters’ dream of a strong and self-reliant India, by giving paramount importance to national interest. Everyone should contribute to this continuous journey of development through hard work so as to make India a ‘Vishwaguru’ once again by the time of the Centenary Year of our Independence.