Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah expresses his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking the empathetic decision of increasing the maximum entry age from 21 years to 23 years by giving two years relaxation in the first year of ‘Agnipath Yojana’

New Delhi :Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking the empathetic decision of increasing the maximum entry age from 21 years to 23 years by giving two years relaxation in the first year of ‘Agnipath Yojana’.

The Union Home Minister through his tweets has said that “the recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years, therefore the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, empathizing with the youths who crossed the age limit, has taken the decision to increase the maximum entry age from 21 years to 23 years by giving relaxation of two years in the age limit in the first year of recruitment under the ‘Agnipath Yojana’.

Shri Amit Shah said that “A large number of youth will be benefited by this decision and through the ‘Agnipath Yojana’, they will move towards giving service to the Nation and a bright future. I express my gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi for this.”