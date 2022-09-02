Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah congratulates all the countrymen for dedicating INS Vikrant to the nation and unveiling of the new Navy flag by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah congratulated all the countrymen for dedicating INS Vikrant to the nation and unveiling of the new Navy flag by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets Shri Amit Shah said that today is a historic day for India as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi unveiled the new ensign of our Indian Navy. This new ensign reflects the emergence of a New India, which is proud of its rich cultural heritage, doing away with the traces of the colonial past.

Shri Amit Shah added that it is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who built a strong navy to secure the maritime borders with his foresight, this ensign makes every Indian feel proud of our rich and glorious culture

On this occasion, I am grateful to Prime Minister and congratulations to all the Indians.

Shri Amit Shah also said that after becoming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making continuous efforts to make the country’s forces the most advanced and modern in the world. In this series, INS Vikrant giving wings to the India’s unwavering spirits and symbolizing the indigenous might and commitment of New India, was dedicated to the country by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.