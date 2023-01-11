Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the important decision taken by the cabinet to form three multi-state cooperative societies at the national level

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cabinet’s decision to form three national level multi-state cooperative societies.

In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that cooperative is the only sector that touches crores of people and has the potential to bring about a positive change in their lives. But it was ignored for so many years and for the first time the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi started strengthening it. Today the cabinet has taken three important decisions in the interest of this sector.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that “the Government of India has decided to form three multi-state cooperative societies at the national level:

1. Multi State Co. Seed Society

2. Multi State Co. organic society

3. Multi State Co. Export Society

This decision will give new power to the cooperative sector. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision.”

Shri Amit Shah said that the National Society for Organic Products will provide unlimited opportunities to Indian farmers to fulfill the growing demand for organic products in the world. Along with this, it will act as an umbrella organization for testing and certification of products and for storing, branding and selling them.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister added that the Multi State Cooperative Seed Society will help farmers in production, purchase, branding, packaging and selling of quality seeds and will also help in new research and development. Through this society, arrangements will also be made for the protection of indigenous natural seeds which are becoming extinct.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Multi State Cooperative Export Society will help around 8.45 lakh societies in the country to sell their products across the globe, enhance their capabilities and make them a successful commercial enterprise. This will not only increase the income of the farmers, but will also generate employment opportunities.