New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah launched various development projects at Davanagere in Karnataka today at a total cost of Rs.50 crore. Shri Shah inaugurated the Gandhi Bhawan, the Police Public School and the GM Institute of Technology’s central library in Davanagere. He also felicitated Freedom Fighters and expressed gratitude towards them for their invaluable contribution in the country’s freedom struggle. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavraj S Bommai and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In his address, the Union Home Minister said that India and the world are facing a pandemic since the last couple of years. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic posed a big challenging for the whole of humanity and as far as India is concerned, India has fought its battle against COVID-19 very well and with strength under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and that is why, today we are almost out of it.

The Union Home Minister remembered several COVID-19 warriors, security personnel, sanitation workers, who put their lives at stake and gave society strength to fight and many of them sacrificed their lives, too. Shri Shah said that the whole world and experts saw how big a challenge it was for India and its 130 crore people to fight COVID-19. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the world’s biggest vaccination drive is being run in India quite efficiently and today we can proudly say that India has inoculated most number of people.

Amit Shah said that the Karnataka government has fought its battle against COVID-19 really well and till date, around 5 crore 20 lakh people have been vaccinated. Out of these, 4 crore have been given the first dose while 1 crore 16 lakh people have been administered the second dose, as well. He exuded confidence that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Shri Basavraj Bommai, vaccination of over 90 percent population will be completed by September end. He said that it is a huge achievement and an example that if the government works in coordination with people, it can do wonders.

The Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi always thinks about the poor, the backward and tribals. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the poor of the country the most. Daily wagers found it hard to earn a single meal. Shri Narendra Modi’s government distributed 5 kg food grain, free of cost, to every individual from May to November- till Diwali, during the First and Second waves. Can you imagine that the Modi Government has provided 80 crore people of the country with 5 kilogram food grain, free of cost, for ten months, Shri Shah said.

He said that the Government left no stone unturned in its fight against the pandemic, and, the Prime Minister also ensured that women and children in any home did not have to sleep on empty stomach. He said that in possible scenario of a Third wave, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has announced packages worth thousands of crores to prepare every state, city, town to fight COVID-19.

Talking about Second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Shah said that the country faced huge shortage of oxygen during the last wave and thousands of oxygen plants started coming up. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India will become Aatmanirbhar in oxygen, very soon.

Amit Shah said that our party decided to give Shri Basavraj Bommai the responsibility to be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. He said that Shri Yediurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of Karnataka, especially villages and farmers, during both his stints. He said that in Karnataka, an era of development started under the rule of our party and Shri Yediurappa. He expressed hope that under the leadership of Shri Bommai, our party will once again form the government with full majority. He said that Shri Bommai took several small but important initiatives, like no salute from Police or doing away with many things related to VVIP culture. He also took several steps to ensure transparency.

The Union Home Minister said that support of people is needed by the state and the Centre in the fight against COVID-19. He said that at some places, in some districts and some sections, there is a reservation for vaccination. It is the duty of everyone to ensure that in our surroundings, family or friend circles, no one is left without receiving vaccination. Shri Shah said that 100 percent vaccination is the only victory Mantra against COVID-19 and the Government of India has ensured sufficient supply of vaccines.