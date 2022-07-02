Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah greets the people on the 100th International Day of Cooperatives

New Delhi: The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has greeted the people on the 100th International Day of Cooperatives. In his tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that on the occasion of 100th International Day of Cooperatives, I pay my respects to all the great men who worked tirelessly to strengthen the idea of ​​cooperatives in India. Along with this, I congratulate all those whohave engaged in raising the standard of living of the poorest of the poor through the cooperative sector.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that the idea of ​​cooperatives is the best medium to realize the vision of all-inclusive development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Cooperation is determined to make this sector more powerful, modern and transparent by taking many important steps.