Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah expressed deep condolences on the demise of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s mother

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s mother.

In his tweets condoling her passing away, Shri Amit Shah said that the news of the demise of respected Mataji Heera Ba of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is extremely sad. A mother is the first friend and teacher in a person’s life, the pain of losing one’s mother is undoubtedly the greatest pain.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said the struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture her family are an ideal for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always remain in our memories. The country stands with Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with the Prime Minister. Om Shanti.