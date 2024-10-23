Union Health Ministry Trains Safai Mitras on ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ Module via iGOT Platform

Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secy chaired a training of Safai Mitras on the ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ module on the iGOT Platform as a part of the Karmayogi Saptah (National Learning Week) launched by PM Shri NarendraModi on 19th October and Special Campaign 4.0.

Around 90 Safai Mitras attended the event at Nirman Bhawan and more than 3500 Safai Mitras were trained in the Institutes under the Union Health Ministry across the nation at the same time.

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi had inaugurated the National Learning Week (NLW) on the 19th October, 2024, marking a new chapter in Civil Service Capacity Building under the Mission Karmayogi initiative. This groundbreaking effort aims to foster continuous skill enhancement and lifelong learning among civil servants, ensuring that their competencies align with the country’s evolving goals.

The training session acknowledged the Safai Mitras for their unwavering dedication and also re-emphasized the importance of Swachhata in developing a Viksit Bharat.