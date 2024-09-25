Union Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda Virtually Inaugurates Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

– TCC to play as a one-stop centre providing multidisciplinary care and support for individuals looking to quit tobacco

– Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas lauded Psychiatry Department for spearheading this important initiative

Bhubaneswar : The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, along with the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, virtually inaugurated the Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar yesterday. This event marks a pivotal step in India’s efforts towards achieving a tobacco-free society, aligned with the launch of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0. The 60-day campaign aims to raise awareness and drive meaningful changes toward tobacco cessation among the youth of the nation.

Speaking at the event, Shri J.P. Nadda highlighted that this initiative underscores the Government of India’s commitment to public health under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, lauded the Department of Psychiatry for spearheading this important initiative. He emphasized the need for expanding such services in collaboration with other departments in the future to ensure holistic management of patients. He also called for patient awareness campaigns to strengthen the effectiveness of the TCC services.

Dr. Biswa Ranjan Mishra, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, reiterated the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration for effective tobacco cessation. He stressed that the centre will provide a comprehensive approach, integrating pharmacological and psychosocial support to aid patients in overcoming tobacco dependence.

The fully functional TCC will be managed by trained psychiatrists and offer specialized treatments for both smoked and chewable forms of tobacco through medications and counselling. Given the widespread use of tobacco in India and its association with numerous medical conditions, the TCC at AIIMS Bhubaneswar is envisioned as a one-stop centre providing multidisciplinary care and support for individuals looking to quit tobacco.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of key dignitaries, including Dr. PR Mohapatra, Dean of AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent; Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, Deputy Director of Administration; and heads of departments from Pulmonary Medicine, CMFM, Trauma and Emergency, Dentistry, Medicine, Medical Oncology, and faculty members from the Department of Psychiatry.

Tobacco use, both in smoked and chewable forms, continues to be a leading cause of preventable illness and death worldwide. The launch of the Tobacco Cessation Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar provides individuals struggling with tobacco dependence access to expert care and guidance. Through a combination of medications, counselling, and psychosocial interventions, the TCC aims to support users in overcoming their addiction, thus paving the way for a healthier, tobacco-free future.