Union Health Minister Mandaviya welcomed on his arrival in Bhopal

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who has come to Bhopal. Union Minister Mandaviya was also welcomed at the State Hangar by Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary and AIIMS officials. The doctors of AIIMS also welcomed CM Shri Chouhan with a bouquet of flowers. They also gave information about the activities of AIIMS.