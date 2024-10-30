Union Health Minister JP Nadda Leads Pledge for National Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Eve

On the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, led a gathering of officials and staff from the Union Health Ministry in a pledge to strengthen the unity and integrity of India, here in Nirman Bhawan today. Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare and Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary were also present. The event aimed to honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose vision and leadership played a pivotal role in unifying the nation.

During the ceremony, the Union Health Minister emphasized the importance of national unity in fostering a cohesive and progressive society. He stated, “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of unity and integrity that Sardar Patel championed. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our actions and policies reflect the spirit of inclusiveness and diversity that makes India unique.”

The event included a reading of the pledge, where all participants vowed to work towards strengthening the bonds of unity among the diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of India.

The Union Health Ministry remains committed to its mission of improving public health and ensuring that the principles of unity and equality are upheld in all its initiatives.