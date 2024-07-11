Union Health Minister JP Nadda and MoS Smt. Anupriya Patel Address Family Planning Issues in Virtual Meeting

On the occasion of World Population Day, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually held a meeting with State/UTs in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, here today. The theme of the event was: “Healthy timing & spacing of pregnancies for the wellbeing of mother and child”.

Highlighting that 1/5th of global population is India’s population, he stressed on the need to celebrate World Population Day as a reaffirming and re-commitment to working towards population stabilisation. “The goal of Viksit Bharat can only be achieved when the health of India’s families is well maintained which can be achieved by smaller families”, he stated.

Union Health Minister emphasised that Centre and States need to collectively work to ensure that women can exercise their right to make family planning choices and are not burdened by unwanted pregnancy, and to ensure that unmet needs of contraceptives are met especially in the high burden states, districts and blocks. “The objective of the FP programme needs to be ‘Birth by choice and by informed choice’”, he stated. Highlighting the government’s focus on “securing a brighter, healthier future for all, including youth, adolescents, women, and the elderly”, the Union Health Minister stated, “collaboration is key as we address upcoming responsibilities and recognize family planning and reproductive health as fundamental”. “Promoting healthy timing and spacing between births, achieving optimal family sizes, and empowering voluntary adoption of contraceptive choices are crucial for nurturing healthier and happier families, thereby contributing to our nation’s brighter future”, he stated.

Speaking on “Mission Parivar Vikas” (MPV), one of the successful schemes of the National Family Planning Programme, which was initially launched for 146 High Priority Districts (HPDs) in seven high-focus states, and later expanded to cover all districts in these states and six northeastern states, Shri Nadda emphasized the remarkable impact of the scheme and underlined the significant increase in access to contraceptives in these states and successful reductions in maternal, infant, and under-five mortality rates. “Making districts as the primary focal point of this scheme helped in bringing the TFR down in the entire state. Mission Parivas Vikas has not only contributed to lowering States’ TFR but also helped in the national TFR”, he stated. We need to work towards maintaining low TFR in the States that have already achieved it, and work towards achieving in other States, he added. He cautioned states/UTs against getting complacent in these efforts and encouraged everyone to work towards bringing the TFR to replacement levels across all the regions in the country. “We should also create a strategy based on states’ inputs and NFHS data to focus on those areas where TFR has not improved”, he said.

Shri Nadda also commended the tireless work and dedication of the healthcare and frontline workers and various line departments in reaching the last mile in spreading the messages of family planning and service delivery.

Smt. Anupriya Patel noted that “more than 65% of India’s population falls in the reproductive age group which makes it pertinent to ensure that they are provided with choices and not burdened with unplanned family growth.” Highlighting the expansion of the family planning program by the Union Government, she stated that “while earlier it used to be a two-phased program, it has now been expanded to three phases: preparatory phase, community participation and service delivery.” He added that seven decades of family programme activities have sown results where 31 of 36 states/UTs have now reached replacement level of TFR. She encouraged UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Manipur to take up concerted activities to bring down the TFR.

Smt. Patel also informed that the MPV scheme has been expanded to over 340 districts from 146 districts initially. “It is also encouraging to note that the acceptance of modern contraceptives in the country has increased to over 56%”, she stated. Highlighting the achievement of the National Family Planning Programme, Mos(HFW) stated that modern contraceptive usage has increased substantially from 47.8% (NFHS 4) to 56.5%5 (NFHS-5). “NFHS 5 data shows an overall positive shift towards spacing methods which would be instrumental in impacting positively the maternal and infant mortality and morbidity. The Unmet Need for Family Planning has declined to 9.4 from 12.9 (NFHS IV) which is an encouraging achievement”, she added.

During the occasion, an innovative Family Planning Display Model “Sugam” and family planning posters in Hindi, English, and regional languages imbibing the current year’s theme for World Population Day 2024 were unveiled. Sugam is a unique and innovative multipurpose display model for Family Planning designed for use by family planning service providers, RMNCHA (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition) counsellors, grassroots health workers, and beneficiaries. It can also be strategically displayed at various locations at health facilities. ‘Sugam’ aims to foster an amicable environment and generate necessary awareness about family planning. It envisaged creating the necessary buzz around equal participation of men and women in family planning, encouraging planned parenthood, emphasizing healthy timing and spacing between births, and showcasing the range of contraceptive choices available. Newly developed Radio Spots and Jingles aimed at creating awareness about family planning and increasing uptake of family planning commodities were also launched.

Participating virtually in the event, the Principal Secretaries of Health & Mission Directors of the respective states & Union Territories shared their learning and experiences about reaching the last mile in providing family planning services, including the issues and challenges they faced. Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh highlighted their own versions of “Saas Bahu Sammelan”, where they also involve male members of the family towards creating community awareness. Telangana pointed out their unique practice of “Antara Day” where they provide injectable contraceptives to couples. States also expressed their appreciation to the Government of India for providing support in their family planning initiatives.

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, AS & MD (NHM), Health Ministry; Smt. Meera Srivastava, JS (RCH); Public Health experts, development partners, Civil Societies, representatives from states and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry participated in the event virtually.