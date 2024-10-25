Union Health Minister J P Nadda Leads 53rd Foundation Day and Convocation of UCMS

Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, presided as the Chief Guest at the 53rd Foundation Day and Convocation of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), a constituent medical institution of the University of Delhi, here today. He was joined by Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor of Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nadda highlighted the crucial contributions that healthcare professionals make to society and urged the graduates to approach their work with compassion, integrity, and dedication. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare system and ensuring that medical services are accessible to all. Reaching out to the students, he stated, “Your efforts should be focused on shaping our national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.”

The Union Health Minister said that “basic education is everyone’s birthright but professional education is a privilege that the society bestows on only a few”. Highlighting that the government spends between 30-35 lakh for every MBBS student, he urged the new doctors to shoulder more responsibilities as they embark on their professional careers.

Shri Nadda also informed about the changes made in the National Health Policy by the Union Government in 2017 which made a shift in looking at healthcare from only a curative angle previously to a holistic approach that caters to preventive, integrative as well as curative healthcare. He also emphasized the recent achievements made in the healthcare sector including the establishment of 22 AIIMS, new medical and nursing colleges, increase in MBBS and MD seats by over 100% etc. He added that “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had promised to further add 75,000 medical seats in the next five years and we are going to do it.”

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred to 146 MBBS students, 145 MD/MS students, 17 B.Sc (MT) Radiology students, and 4 M.Sc (R&MIT) students and 62 awards were given. Additionally, 4 certificates in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) were awarded. Shri Nadda also distributed awards to meritorious students for their exceptional achievements in the field of medical sciences.

Congratulating the new doctors, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He remarked that UCMS’s unwavering commitment to nurturing capable and compassionate healthcare professionals is commendable and crucial in meeting the country’s ongoing complex health challenges. “This convocation is a recognition of the tireless legacy of UCMS”, he said.

To commemorate the event, a special souvenir was also released, highlighting the academic achievements of the UCMS in the last year.

The convocation ceremony marked a proud moment for graduates, faculty, and family members alike, as the new medical professionals prepare to embark on their careers equipped with the knowledge and skills gained from one of India’s leading medical institutions.

Prof. Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Chairperson, Governing Body of UCMS and Vice-Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University; Prof. B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Deputy Director General (Medical Education); Dr. Girish Tyagi, Registrar, Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and President-Elect of the Delhi Medical Association; Dr Amita Suneja, Principal, UCMS and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present at the event.