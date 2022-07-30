Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Presides over the 4th Convocation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS)

New Delhi : Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya presided over the 4th Foundation Day cum Convocation Day of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a premier medical teaching and health care Institute today at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member NITI Aayog graced the occasion as the Special Guest and Dr. Atul Goel was the Guest of Honor at the Convocation which was attended by other eminent dignitaries.

A total of 172 students of MD/MS and DM/ MCh of batch 2018-2021 received their Degrees and Certificates. 24 students received Gold Medals with Certificates of Merit and another 6 students received Certification of Merits. 2 Hospital Employers received Certification of Appreciation for Outstanding merit performance of their children at the Convocation ceremony. Delivering the presidential address at the 21st convocation, the Union Health Minister said that youth plays a crucial role in taking India forward.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all the graduating students and award winners. While expressing his elation, Union Health Minister thanked the parents and faculties for motivating and guiding their wards to invest in their education and training. He said that this training will help in creating able researchers, doctors who would serve our citizens in years to come.

Reiterating our topmost priority as nation builders, Dr. Mandaviya said that all stakeholders be it medical professionals, government officials, Industry players etc we must work in best of our capacities to take India to newer heights. Highlighting idea of India lying in its social, cultural and traditional fabric that sustained despite various foreigner rule, he said that we must learn from it and use it as a platform to a huge leap. He said that under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister, we have created India’s health vision for next 25 years, this vision would not only bring immense opportunities for our medical professionals but will also allow all our nation builders to serve our citizens in a better way. He threw light on the two crucial components of it: “Heal in India” where several consultations were done with stakeholders across the country for identifying avenues to improve in health sector. Second aspect of “Heal for India” where opportunities are being identified for harnessing our expertise in healthcare to be used not just for our citizens but for the world. Thus, reiterating the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Highlighting COVID pandemic as an inflexion point for the country in all aspects, Dr. Mandaviya said that “when world questioned the ability of India in dealing with the pandemic, our professionals rose to the occasion. Stakeholders came together to showcase India’s tradition of “service before self” in action when it mattered the most.” “We followed the lockdown protocols and health advisories to the best of our abilities. This allowed us to become the first country to tread back to the path of positive growth trajectory in the following year.”

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that “the country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. Our aim remains to ensure “Health for all” to even remotest area of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems. He further added that “a Samruddh Bharat can only be ensured when we have a Swasthya Bharat.” Thus he urged all the graduating students and faculties to ensure that quality education and training imparted is transformed in quality healthcare services for our citizens. He also noted the significance of value system and said that students must become human beings with etiquette, ethics and empathy, which are essential and deeply ingrained into the code of conduct in this noble profession.

Congratulating the graduating students and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours, Dr VK Paul, Member NITI Aayog said that this is an illustrious occasion for all the parents, faculties and mentors, especially for the ABVIMS as the institution has successfully transformed from a hospital to medical college and has turned out to be a centre of excellence. While quoting Upanishads to showcase importance of a teacher and student, he said that this ecosystem of learning must be protected and nourished well, so that both serve the society well.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s seven deadly sins, Dr. Paul highlighted the importance of values along with intellectual excellence. He said that teaching institutions must impart value education along with technical knowledge. He said that it becomes important not just for patient care but a country can only progress when excellence goes hand in hand with values. He hoped that students and faculties would reinforce this philosophy by inculcating them in their behavior and dedicate their work to the nation in the long run.

The Union Health Secretary, Shri Rajesh Bhushan said that today’s occasion is a culmination of all the hardwork of students and is an important day in the lives of our young doctors, their faculties and parents. He eloquently threw light on three key elements for a medical professional: Samvedna, Samvad and Sparsh. He said that along with Gyaan (knowledge), Samvedna (Empathy) with patients, a clear samvad (communication) with all the stakeholders and Sparsh (healing touch) from doctors is crucial. He said that these elements are required in our professionals and will be essential to serve our citizens to the best of our abilities in a socio-economically diverse country like ours.

About RML Hospital and ABVIMS

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was established in 1932 as Willingdon Hospital. The hospital has grown over the years. The Hospital has various specialties to cater the needs of all patients. The Post Graduate education at the Hospital was started in 2008 when Postgraduate Institute of Education and Research was established. The MBBS education at the Institute was started in 2019 and the Institute was renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences in honour of our visionary Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The annual report of ABVIMS (Samhita) was also released by the Minister.

Dr. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, GGSIP University, Dr. (Prof) Atul Goel, DGHS, Dr. (Prof.) B L Sherwal, Director, ABVIMS, Dr. (Prof.) Ashok Kumar, Dean, ABVIMS, along with the senior officials of the Ministry, faculty members and parents were also present at the event.