Union Government Unveils Electronic HR Management Systems: Dr. Jitendra Singh Announces New Digital Initiative

“Union Government has introduced electronic Human Resource Management systems”, says Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh while replying to an unstarred question today in Rajya Sabha.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions highlighted that e-HRMS envisions to facilitate data-driven decisions for training and personnel management. It would help the Government to digitally manage the service matters of officials leading to reduction in transaction time and cost, availability of digital records, dashboards for Management Information System, real time monitoring of manpower deployment as well as serving as a productivity enhancement tool amongst others. It is, thus, also aimed to help cadre management with less manual interface.

According to the answer tabled in Parliament the E- Human Resources management Systems has the following benefits-

i. Envisions digitization of service details of all the government employees (both central and state) for instant accessibility leading to better human resource management and a single source of authentic employee data with 24X7 access and availability.

ii. Envisions digitized and readily accessible details of entire life cycle of an employee’s service such as training, promotion, deputation, transfer, superannuation, resignation etc.

iii. Envisions digitized process of reimbursements, claims, advances, leaves and other matters related to the employees.

iv. Ensures transparency and higher levels of accountability along with e-sign facility and alert /notification functionality.

v. Reduces reliance on conventional paper records and manual entry of data.

vi. Real time processing and tracking of proposals and reduction in transit time and cost, maintaining integrity of data.

vii. Provides analytics to the Senior Administration in Policy formulation and implementation. It brings together dispersed data to generate automated clearances in respect of Transfer, Promotion, Deputation, Training, Competencies etc.