New Delhi : State-wise information on damage caused due to natural calamities, including flood, is not maintained centrally by this Ministry. However, State-wise details of damage caused by hydrometeorological calamities during the last five years (FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23 as on 12.07.2022), as assessed/reported by the North Eastern States, are at Annexure-I.

Flood management comes under the purview of the State Governments, and the schemes for flood control, etc. are formulated and implemented by concerned States. The Union Government supplements the efforts of the States including the States of North Eastern Region (NER) by providing technical guidance, financial resources and assistance for management of floods in critical areas. Central assistance of Rs. 139.91 crore have been released to the States of NER for anti-erosion/flood control and prevention of landslides during the last 5 years (FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22) under the Schemes of North Eastern Council. Also, the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), an institution established under the joint initiative of Department of Space and North Eastern Council uses satellite data for developing early warning system on natural calamities like floods. Also, Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines on Management of Floods in January, 2008, Management of Urban Flooding in September, 2010 and Management of Landslides and Snow Avalanches in June, 2009 and issued a National Disaster Management Plan in which action to be taken on various calamities, including floods and landslide, has been outlined.

Annexure-I

Details of damages as reported by North Eastern States due to hydrometeorological calamities

during the years 2018-19 to 2022-23 (As on 12.07.2022)*

Sl. No. State 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (as on 12.07.2022) Humans Lost (Nos) Livestock Lost (Nos) Houses/Huts Damaged (Nos) Crops Area Affected (in lakh ha.) Humans Lost (Nos) Livestock Lost (Nos) Houses/Huts Damaged (Nos) Crops Area Affected (in lakh ha.) Humans Lost (Nos) Livestock Lost (Nos) Houses/Huts Damaged (Nos) Crops Area Affected (in lakh ha.) Humans Lost (Nos) Livestock Lost (Nos) Houses/Huts Damaged (Nos) Crops Area Affected (in lakh ha.) Humans Lost (Nos) Livestock Lost (Nos) Houses/Huts Damaged (Nos) Crops Area Affected (in lakh ha.) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 33 47 1647 0.007 7 23 377 – 19 809 707 0.28 5 18 98 0.02 17 13 699 ** 2 Assam 53 122 77948 0.31 101 250 140440 2.00 149 393 57931 2.67 13 – 2163 0.1 182 53781 223663 2.401 3 Manipur 25 142 10820 0.06 – – – – – – – – – – – – 53 – – – 4 Meghalaya 7 4632 13100 0.02 23 – 37771 – 32 263 2374 – 2 20 1556 – 36 338 4863 0.011 5 Mizoram 22 – – – 3 – 1523 – – – 350 – – – – – – – – – 6 Nagaland 19 896 5202 0.05 19 5 1458 – 9 1 1030 – 2 3603 948 0.17 3 – 345 0.003 7 Sikkim 4 – 83 – 6 1304 485 – 18 134 1432 0.02 3 61 1085 0.02 8 11 3355 0.002 8 Tripura 22 4167 40897 0.32 8 15 44963 0.014 5 4 11650 – 6 33 1796 – 3 – 1816 – Total 195 10006 149697 0.767 167 1597 227017 2.014 232 1604 75474 2.97 31 3735 7646 0.31 302 54143 234741 2.417

* Figures are provisional.

** Less than 100 Ha.

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.