National

Union Government releases 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 to strengthen hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Government has released 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹70,159 crore.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for March 2023

Sl. No Name of State Total (Rs. Crore)
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 5474
2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2491
3 ASSAM 4417
4 BIHAR 14232
5 CHHATTISGARH 4827
6 GOA 546
7 GUJARAT 4929
8 HARYANA 1546
9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1177
10 JHARKHAND 4681
11 KARNATAKA 5125
12 KERALA 2705
13 MADHYA PRADESH 11108
14 MAHARASHTRA 8954
15 MANIPUR 1009
16 MEGHALAYA 1088
17 MIZORAM 705
18 NAGALAND 802
19 ODISHA 6399
20 PUNJAB 2561
21 RAJASTHAN 8535
22 SIKKIM 545
23 TAMIL NADU 5769
24 TELANGANA 2682
25 TRIPURA 1003
26 UTTAR PRADESH 24783
27 UTTARAKHAND 1583
28 WEST BENGAL 10642
  Grand Total 140318
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.