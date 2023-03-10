Union Government releases 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 to strengthen hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure

The Union Government has released 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹70,159 crore.
This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.
State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:
State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for March 2023
|Sl. No
|Name of State
|Total (Rs. Crore)
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|5474
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|2491
|3
|ASSAM
|4417
|4
|BIHAR
|14232
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|4827
|6
|GOA
|546
|7
|GUJARAT
|4929
|8
|HARYANA
|1546
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|1177
|10
|JHARKHAND
|4681
|11
|KARNATAKA
|5125
|12
|KERALA
|2705
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|11108
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|8954
|15
|MANIPUR
|1009
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|1088
|17
|MIZORAM
|705
|18
|NAGALAND
|802
|19
|ODISHA
|6399
|20
|PUNJAB
|2561
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|8535
|22
|SIKKIM
|545
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|5769
|24
|TELANGANA
|2682
|25
|TRIPURA
|1003
|26
|UTTAR PRADESH
|24783
|27
|UTTARAKHAND
|1583
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|10642
|Grand Total
|140318