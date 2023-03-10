Union Government releases 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 to strengthen hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure

The Union Government has released 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹70,159 crore.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for March 2023