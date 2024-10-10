Union Government Releases ₹1.78 Lakh Crore in Tax Devolution to States

The Union Government has released tax devolution of ₹ 1,78,173 crore to State Governments on 10th October, 2024, as against the normal monthly devolution of ₹89,086.50 crore. It includes one advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in October, 2024.

This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/ welfare related expenditure.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for October, 2024