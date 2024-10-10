National

Union Government Releases ₹1.78 Lakh Crore in Tax Devolution to States

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Government has released tax devolution of ₹ 1,78,173 crore to State Governments on 10th October, 2024, as against the normal monthly devolution of ₹89,086.50 crore. It includes one advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in October, 2024.

This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/ welfare related expenditure.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for October, 2024

Sl. No Name of State Total (₹ Crore)
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 7,211
2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 3,131
3 ASSAM 5,573
4 BIHAR 17,921
5 CHHATTISGARH 6,070
6 GOA 688
7 GUJARAT 6,197
8 HARYANA 1,947
9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,479
10 JHARKHAND 5,892
11 KARNATAKA 6,498
12 KERALA 3,430
13 MADHYA PRADESH 13,987
14 MAHARASHTRA 11,255
15 MANIPUR 1,276
16 MEGHALAYA 1,367
17 MIZORAM 891
18 NAGALAND 1,014
19 ODISHA 8,068
20 PUNJAB 3,220
21 RAJASTHAN 10,737
22 SIKKIM 691
23 TAMIL NADU 7,268
24 TELANGANA 3,745
25 TRIPURA 1,261
26 UTTAR PRADESH 31,962
27 UTTARAKHAND 1,992
28 WEST BENGAL 13,404
