Union Government Boosts Infrastructure for District and Subordinate Courts with New Scheme

The Union Government has been implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Infrastructure Facilities in District and Subordinate Courts by providing financial assistance to State/UT Governments in the prescribed fund sharing pattern. The Government has approved the continuance of this CSS for a further period of 5 years from 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2026, at an outlay of Rs.9000 Crore, including Central share of Rs.5307 Crore.

Since 2021-22 till date, the Central Government has released Rs. 2986.80 crore under this Scheme to States/UTs, of which, a sum of Rs. 267.64 crore has been released to Maharashtra. The State-wise expenditure of funds since 2021-22 is at Annexure-I.

Since inception of the scheme in 1993-94, 23,074 number of court halls and 20,889 number of residential units have been constructed in the District and Subordinate Courts, against the working strength of 20,371 Judicial Officers as on date. In case of State of Maharashtra, 3,683 court halls and 3,597 residential units have been constructed under the scheme as on date. The state-wise availability of Court Halls and Residential Units along with court halls and residential units under construction are at Annexure-II.

The scheme aims at progressively improving the physical infrastructure of the Subordinate Courts as also meeting the housing needs for judicial officers of District and Subordinate Courts in the country, with a view to facilitate improved justice delivery. Till 2021, there were only two components covered under the scheme i.e. construction of Court Halls and Residential Units for Judicial Officers. However, while giving extension to the scheme in 2021, three additional components were added to the scheme, which are (i) construction of lawyers’ halls, (ii) toilet complexes and (iii) digital computer rooms for the convenience of lawyers and litigants.

ANNEXURE-I

Sl. No. Name of State Funds sanctioned / allocated (since 2021-22 to as on date) (Rs. in crore). Funds utilized (since 2021-22 to as on date) (Rs. in crore). 1 Andhra Pradesh 72.32 47.92 2 Bihar 106.44 85.74 3 Chhattisgarh 83.87 79.39 4 Goa 33.25 29.73 5 Gujarat 101.84 74.08 6 Haryana 20.10 9.85 7 Himachal Pradesh 11.62 5.69 8 Jharkhand 63.32 56.26 9 Karnataka 242.18 232.17 10 Kerala 72.89 55.30 11 Madhya Pradesh 320.40 284.74 12 Maharashtra 267.64 267.64 13 Odisha 96.05 78.03 14 Punjab 47.42 39.02 15 Rajasthan 222.75 194.13 16 Tamil Nadu 169.51 134.70 17 Telangana 26.61 16.21 18 Uttar Pradesh 396.08 318.88 19 Uttrakhand 109.89 101.63 20 West Bengal 40.22 21.27 Total(A) 2,504.40 2,132.38 1 Arunachal Pradesh 36.47 16.02 2 Assam 105.41 91.71 3 Manipur 14.56 12.67 4 Meghalaya 120.53 112.76 5 Mizoram 18.36 18.36 6 Nagaland 17.66 14.96 7 Sikkim 4.96 1.88 8 Tripura 40.48 24.83 Total(B) 358.43 293.19 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.95 0.95 2 Chandigarh 0.00 0.00 3 Dadra & NH 0.00 0.00 4 Daman & Diu 0.00 0.00 5 Lakshadweep 0.00 0.00 6 Ladakh 2.40 2.40 Total(C) 3.35 3.35 1 Delhi 46.50 29.84 2 Puducherry 9.55 3.01 3 Jammu & Kashmir 64.60 43.78 Total(D) 120.65 76.63 Grand Total(A+B+C+D) 2,986.83 2,505.55

STATEMENT SHOWING FUNDS SANCTIONED/ALLOCATED AND UTILIZED AS ON DATE