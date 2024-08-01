National

Union Government Boosts Infrastructure for District and Subordinate Courts with New Scheme

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Government has been implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Infrastructure Facilities in District and Subordinate Courts by providing financial assistance to State/UT Governments in the prescribed fund sharing pattern. The Government has approved the continuance of this CSS for a further period of 5 years from 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2026, at an outlay of Rs.9000 Crore, including Central share of Rs.5307 Crore.

Since 2021-22 till date, the Central Government has released Rs. 2986.80 crore under this Scheme to States/UTs, of which, a sum of Rs. 267.64 crore has been released to Maharashtra. The State-wise expenditure of funds since 2021-22 is at  Annexure-I.

Since inception of the scheme in 1993-94, 23,074 number of court halls and 20,889 number of residential units have been constructed in the District and Subordinate Courts, against the working strength of 20,371 Judicial Officers as on date. In case of State of Maharashtra, 3,683 court halls and 3,597 residential units have been constructed under the scheme as on date. The state-wise availability of Court Halls and Residential Units along with court halls and residential units under construction are at Annexure-II.

The scheme aims at progressively improving the physical infrastructure of the Subordinate Courts as also meeting the housing needs for judicial officers of District and Subordinate Courts in the country, with a view to facilitate improved justice delivery. Till 2021, there were only two components covered under the scheme i.e. construction of Court Halls and Residential Units for Judicial Officers. However, while giving extension to the scheme in 2021, three additional components were added to the scheme, which are (i) construction of lawyers’ halls, (ii) toilet complexes and (iii) digital computer rooms for the convenience of lawyers and litigants.

ANNEXURE-I

 

Sl. No. Name of State Funds sanctioned / allocated (since 2021-22 to as on date) (Rs. in crore). Funds utilized (since 2021-22 to as on date) (Rs. in crore).  
1 Andhra Pradesh 72.32 47.92  
2 Bihar 106.44 85.74  
3 Chhattisgarh 83.87 79.39  
4 Goa 33.25 29.73  
5 Gujarat 101.84 74.08  
6 Haryana 20.10 9.85  
7 Himachal Pradesh 11.62 5.69  
8 Jharkhand 63.32 56.26  
9 Karnataka 242.18 232.17  
10 Kerala 72.89 55.30  
11 Madhya Pradesh 320.40 284.74  
12 Maharashtra 267.64 267.64  
13 Odisha 96.05 78.03  
14 Punjab 47.42 39.02  
15 Rajasthan 222.75 194.13  
16 Tamil Nadu 169.51 134.70  
17 Telangana 26.61 16.21  
18 Uttar Pradesh 396.08 318.88  
19 Uttrakhand 109.89 101.63  
20 West Bengal 40.22 21.27  
Total(A) 2,504.40 2,132.38
1 Arunachal Pradesh 36.47 16.02  
2 Assam 105.41 91.71  
3 Manipur 14.56 12.67  
4 Meghalaya 120.53 112.76  
5 Mizoram 18.36 18.36  
6 Nagaland 17.66 14.96  
7 Sikkim 4.96 1.88  
8 Tripura 40.48 24.83  
Total(B) 358.43 293.19
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.95 0.95  
2 Chandigarh 0.00 0.00  
3 Dadra & NH 0.00 0.00  
4 Daman & Diu 0.00 0.00  
5 Lakshadweep 0.00 0.00  
6 Ladakh 2.40 2.40  
Total(C) 3.35 3.35
1 Delhi 46.50 29.84  
2 Puducherry 9.55 3.01  
3 Jammu & Kashmir 64.60 43.78  
Total(D) 120.65 76.63
Grand Total(A+B+C+D) 2,986.83 2,505.55

STATEMENT SHOWING FUNDS SANCTIONED/ALLOCATED AND UTILIZED AS ON DATE

ANNEXURE-II

 

STATE-WISE STATEMENT OF AVAILABILITY OF JUDICIAL INFRASTRUCTURE AS ON DATE
Sl. No. States &Uts Total Court Halls Total Court Halls Under Construction* Total Residential Units Total Residential Units Under Construction*
1 Andaman and Nicobar 15 0 11 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 648 90 600 13
3 Arunachal Pradesh 34 5 32 2
4 Assam 421 72 385 19
5 Bihar 1541 184 1202 308
6 Chandigarh 29 1 29 0
7 Chhattisgarh 495 58 453 837
8 D & N Haveli 3 0 3 0
9 Daman & Diu 5 3 5 0
10 Delhi 699 0 348 70
11 Goa 47 32 20 0
12 Gujarat 1509 97 1360 65
13 Haryana 575 75 558 65
14 Himachal Pradesh 178 10 155 7
15 Jammu and Kashmir 202 46 138 8
16 Jharkhand 650 12 583 0
17 Karnataka 1230 166 1185 47
18 Kerala 571 67 555 30
19 Ladakh 11 0 4 0
20 Lakshadweep 3 0 3 0
21 Madhya Pradesh 1602 392 1769 154
22 Maharashtra 3683 531 3597 144
23 Manipur 42 8 16 6
24 Meghalaya 70 25 69 90
25 Mizoram 47 32 38 8
26 Nagaland 30 4 39 0
27 Odisha 836 156 736 97
28 Puducherry 34 0 27 0
29 Punjab 610 21 624 33
30 Rajasthan 1385 350 1175 157
31 Sikkim 20 6 15 1
32 Tamil Nadu 1242 40 1363 7
33 Telangana 549 21 472 5
34 Tripura 83 27 80 33
35 Uttar Pradesh 2835 329 2555 258
36 Uttarakhand 253 66 212 3
37 West Bengal 887 96 473 26
TOTAL 23074 3022 20889 2493
* As per Nyaya Vikas Portal
