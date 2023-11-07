NationalTop News

Union Government authorises release of tax devolution of ₹72,961.21 crore to all State Governments for November, 2023; three days ahead of the usual date of 10th November

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming festive season, the Union Government has authorised the release of tax devolution of ₹ 72,961.21 crore to State Governments for the month of November 2023, on 7th November instead of the usual date 10th November.

This will enable the State Governments to make in-time releases and add to the festivities and celebrations among the people. State-wise breakup of amounts released is given in the following table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for November, 2023

Sl. No Name of State Total (₹ Crore)
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 2952.74
2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1281.93
3 ASSAM 2282.24
4 BIHAR 7338.44
5 CHHATTISGARH 2485.79
6 GOA 281.63
7 GUJARAT 2537.59
8 HARYANA 797.47
9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 605.57
10 JHARKHAND 2412.83
11 KARNATAKA 2660.88
12 KERALA 1404.50
13 MADHYA PRADESH 5727.44
14 MAHARASHTRA 4608.96
15 MANIPUR 522.41
16 MEGHALAYA 559.61
17 MIZORAM 364.80
18 NAGALAND 415.15
19 ODISHA 3303.69
20 PUNJAB 1318.40
21 RAJASTHAN 4396.64
22 SIKKIM 283.10
23 TAMIL NADU 2976.10
24 TELANGANA 1533.64
25 TRIPURA 516.56
26 UTTAR PRADESH 13088.51
27 UTTARAKHAND 815.71
28 WEST BENGAL 5488.88
  Grand Total 72961.21
