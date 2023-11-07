Union Government authorises release of tax devolution of ₹72,961.21 crore to all State Governments for November, 2023; three days ahead of the usual date of 10th November

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming festive season, the Union Government has authorised the release of tax devolution of ₹ 72,961.21 crore to State Governments for the month of November 2023, on 7th November instead of the usual date 10th November.

This will enable the State Governments to make in-time releases and add to the festivities and celebrations among the people. State-wise breakup of amounts released is given in the following table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for November, 2023