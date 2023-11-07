Union Government authorises release of tax devolution of ₹72,961.21 crore to all State Governments for November, 2023; three days ahead of the usual date of 10th November

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming festive season, the Union Government has authorised the release of tax devolution of ₹ 72,961.21 crore to State Governments for the month of November 2023, on 7th November instead of the usual date 10th November.
This will enable the State Governments to make in-time releases and add to the festivities and celebrations among the people. State-wise breakup of amounts released is given in the following table:
State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for November, 2023
|Sl. No
|Name of State
|Total (₹ Crore)
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|2952.74
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|1281.93
|3
|ASSAM
|2282.24
|4
|BIHAR
|7338.44
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|2485.79
|6
|GOA
|281.63
|7
|GUJARAT
|2537.59
|8
|HARYANA
|797.47
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|605.57
|10
|JHARKHAND
|2412.83
|11
|KARNATAKA
|2660.88
|12
|KERALA
|1404.50
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|5727.44
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|4608.96
|15
|MANIPUR
|522.41
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|559.61
|17
|MIZORAM
|364.80
|18
|NAGALAND
|415.15
|19
|ODISHA
|3303.69
|20
|PUNJAB
|1318.40
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|4396.64
|22
|SIKKIM
|283.10
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|2976.10
|24
|TELANGANA
|1533.64
|25
|TRIPURA
|516.56
|26
|UTTAR PRADESH
|13088.51
|27
|UTTARAKHAND
|815.71
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|5488.88
|Grand Total
|72961.21