Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman to leave tonight for an official visit to Mexico and USA from 17th to 26th October 2024

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a visit to Mexico and USA on an official visit beginning 16th October, 2024.

During the official leg of her maiden visit to Mexico from 17th to 20th October 2024, the Union Finance Minister will lead an Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance, underscoring a positive trajectory of growing bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Beginning her visit in Guadalajara, Union Finance Minister Smt. Sitharaman will chair the Tech Leaders Roundtable that will bring together global technology leaders, including the major Indian IT giants present in Guadalajara. Later, Smt. Sitharaman will also visit the TCS headquarters in Guadalajara — a significant contributor to the Mexican IT ecosystem and known as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Mexico with a significant presence of major global IT and tech companies.

Smt. Sitharaman will also hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart H.E. Mr. Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico. Besides, the Union Finance Minister will also hold discussions with several members of the Mexican Parliament to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and foster economic development.

In Mexico City, Smt. Sitharaman will deliver a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit with participation from key industry captains from both the countries. Separately, Smt. Sitharaman will also engage with leading business figures and industry representatives from Mexico. These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India’s policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

In the last leg of her maiden visit to Mexico, the Union Finance Minister will participate in a community event, being hosted by the Indian diaspora.

During the official leg of her visit to the USA from 20th to 26th Oct. 2024, Smt. Sitharaman will participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, besides the G20 Joint Meeting of FMCBGs, Environment Ministers, and Foreign Ministers; and G7 – Africa Ministerial Roundtable.

In the course of her two-city visit to New York City and Washington D.C., the Union Finance Minister will participate in the Pension Funds Roundtable at New York Stock Exchange; interact with students and faculty at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and also at the Columbia University; and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) and take part in discussions organised by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) respectively.

The Union Finance Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Germany, besides holding one-on-one meetings with heads of World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and CEOs of banking and financial institutions.

In a high-level event, the Union Finance Minister will participate in a World Bank Group discussion ‘From Idea to Implementation: New Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development’.

The Union Finance Minister will also share her thoughts during a discussion on Bretton Woods Institutions (BWI) with other panelists, Mr. Lawrence H. Summers; Mr. Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, Spain; and Ms. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Egypt. The event is organised by the Centre for Global Development (CGD).