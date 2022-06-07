Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch Department of Economic Affairs Iconic Day celebrations in New Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi :Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the Iconic Day celebrations of the Department of Economic Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi tomorrow as a milestone in the grand festivities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). The occasion will see participation from key dignitariesand prominent leaders from the world of finance.

Carrying forward the time-honoured tradition of discourse and exchange of ideas, the morning session will witness discussions on ‘Emergence of women investors in securities market’ and ‘Growth of Indian retail investors’ during the symposium on ‘Jaagruk Niveshak: Samridha Bharat ki Neev’ organised by SEBI in collaboration with Department of Economic Affairs. The idea of an enlightened investor empowered to make informed financial choices will be central to the discussion. The symposium will also explore the exciting possibilities presented by the encouraging trend of increasing participation of women in financial markets.

NSDL’s outreach initiative ‘Market Ka Eklavya – Express’, a programme specially designed to introduce students to the basics of investing and financial markets will be screened during the event. ‘Market Ka Eklavya – Express’ lays the foundation of the twin pillars of Financial Independence, namely, Financial Awareness and Financial Discipline in a simple language using relatable examples from everyday life to explain complex concepts. As a part of the AKAM celebrations, NSDL has recently launched the programme in 8 languages to reach 75 cities to commemorate 75 years of independence.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will also release a short film ‘Sahyog se Samriddhi’ on Externally Aided Projects during the Iconic Week celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The film will showcase the role of Externally Aided Projects in India’s development trajectory since 1947, with a special emphasis on India’s engagement with multilateral and bilateral agencies in last 8 years.

During the AKAM celebrations, the Finance Minister will launch ‘NETRA (New e-Tracking and Remote Administration)’ Portal and Mobile Application for Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS).