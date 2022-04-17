Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to embark late tonight on official visit to USA to attend Spring Meetings of the IMF-World Bank

New Delhi : Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be traveling to the USA on an official visit beginning April 18, 2022. During her visit, Sitharaman will be attending the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) & World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG) meetings.

The Finance Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The Finance Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India.

In a high-level meeting, the Finance Minister will also meet Mr David Malpass, President, World Bank.

During the course of the visit, Smt. Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on “Money at a Crossroad” hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force, the Finance Minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.