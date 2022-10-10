Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to embark late tonight on official visit to USA to attend Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank from 11th to 16th October 2022

New Delhi : Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be traveling to the USA on an official visit beginning October 11, 2022. During her visit, Smt. Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings.

The Finance Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands. The Finance Minister will also hold one-on -one meetings with leaders & heads of OECD, European Commission and UNDP.

In a high-level meeting, the Finance Minister will meet the US Treasury Secretary Ms. Janet Yellen and Mr David Malpass, President, World Bank separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Union Finance Minister will also participate in a fire side chat on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institution, a prominent non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC.

Smt. Sitharaman will share her thoughts on India’s unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.

During the later part of the visit, the Union Finance Minister will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to ‘Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and “Investing in India’s Digital Revolution”. These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India’s policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination.