New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget-2021 in Parliament .

Union Budget 2021-22 to strengthen the vision of Nation First, doubling farmers’ income, strong infra, women’s empowerment, healthy India, good governance, education for all, inclusive development. Capital expenditure budget to increase to Rs 5.54 lakh cr in FY’22 from Rs 4.39 lakh cr in RE for FY’21.

“A new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of about Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years,” said FM Sitharaman.

Indian Railways has prepared a national plan for 2030 which will bring down the logistics cost. Emphasis will be laid on expansion of the metro network across country. Metro Lite, Metro Neo will be deployed says FM.

Modi govt’s flagship scheme, Ujjwala, to be extended to 1 crore additional beneficiaries. Ujjwala has been a key scheme for this govt, giving it a boost electorally as well.