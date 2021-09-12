 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB)’s Centenary Celebrations in Thootukudi

New Delhi: One of India’s oldest and leading private sector bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), commenced its Centenary celebrations today at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu with inauguration by Honourable Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Thiru K V Rama Moorthy, MD & CEO, TMB, Board of Directors of TMB, Thiru G Natarajan, I.P.O.S, Post Master General, Dr K Senthil Raj, IAS, Collector of Thoothukudi district, other government officials, dignitaries and customers of the bank.

Marking the significance of this day, the Chief Guest, Nirmala Sitharaman launched a unique TMB ‘Postal stamp’ and a specialised ‘Postal Card’. She flagged off the ‘TMB Mobile DigiLobby’ vehicle, which facilitates customers to withdraw and deposit cash and to print passbook at their doorsteps. She also flagged off the ‘Mobile Vaccination Camp vehicle’ jointly conducted by TMB and Times Network, India’s Premium broadcast Network, to educate the citizens on the importance of vaccination, which prevent the spread of COVID -19. The FM then disbursed loans to pharma and healthcare units.

Speaking at the event, Thiru K V Rama Moorthy, MD & CEO said, “TMB has always added value to all the stake holders for the last 99+ years. The bank has stood the test of time and seen various historical events like Independence, Emergency, Liberalization of the economy and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. To help borrowers to overcome the adverse impact of COVID-19, till date, the bank has covered 13753 beneficiaries to the exposure of Rs 1,567.62 crore. In the era of digital banking, we were the first Bank to introduce Robotics in currency chest to sort and bundling of currencies in order to provide quality service to the customers. As a part of our Centenary celebrations, we are kick-starting multiple initiatives, starting with the issuance of a special postage stamp and postal cards. We are also launching the TMB Mobile DigiLobby and a Mobile vaccination drive to support our communities. The disbursement of loans to pharma & health care units will be at the heart of a year-long series of events and initiatives from us.”