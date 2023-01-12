Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs Finance Ministers’ session of Voice of Global South Summit and highlights the role of G20 in helping the world navigate through multiple crises

New Delhi : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the Finance Ministers’ session of Voice of Global South Summit, held virtually today from New Delhi.

India is hosting the Voice of Global South Summit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a participation of over 120 countries. The theme of the Summit is ‘Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose’.

The session covered issues such as Development Financing, Development Aid and Partnerships, Financial Inclusion and Digital Public Goods under the overall theme of “Financing People-Centric Development”.

Ministers from Belize, Chad, Colombia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritius, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Zambia shared their views and ideas during the Session.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the role of G20 in helping the world navigate through multiple crises and as a key platform to address global economic issues.

The Finance Minister stated that Voice of Global South Summit would help the G20 Presidency to reflect on common issues affecting our economies.

FM exhorted the Global South to continue to exhibit strong solidarity and expressed India’s intent to incorporate #VoiceofGlobalSouth in multilateral fora in line with the theme ‘VasudhaivaKutumbakam’ – One Earth, One Family, One Future.