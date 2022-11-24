Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 5th Pre Budget 2023 consultation with the experts of Services and Trade in New Delhi, today

New Delhi : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired her 5th Pre Budget 2023 consultation with the experts of Services and Trade in New Delhi, today.

Besides, The 5th Pre Budget 2023 meeting was attended by MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Finance Secretary Dr T.V. Somanathan; Secretaries of DEA, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management , DoR, and Ministry of Corporate Affairs CEA Dr Anantha Nageswaran & Senior Economic Advisor Ministry of Finance, Government of India.