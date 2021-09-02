Union Education Minister to meet Vice Chancellors tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be virtually meeting the Vice Chancellors of 45 Central Universities under the Ministry of Education on 3rd September 2021. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has been meeting the Vice Chancellors of different Universities during the last month, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities’ Vice Chancellors in a group. The items for discussion include :

Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 Academic Bank of Credit Multiple Entry – Exit System Open and On-line Education Glue Grant for Education Institutions Start of Academic Session 2021-22 Steps to fill up the backlog vacancies of teachers of SC/ST/OBC & EWS categories Celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’