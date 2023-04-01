Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Central University of Odisha

Koraput: Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Central University of Odisha today. On a brief visit, he met the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi and discussed various issues of the University.

After taking lunch here, he met the Vice Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi at his office and discussed various issues related to the University. On his visit, he inaugurated the proposed Sports Complex on the campus. He also inaugurated the Language Laboratory and the extension of the Library building. After the event, he addressed the gathering on Campus. The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi presided over the meeting. On the occasion, Shri Pradhan felicitated two eminent personalities of the Koraput region, Freedom Fighter and Bhoodan Movement activist Shri Krushna Singh and eminent weaver and Padma Shree awardee Shri Gobardhan Panika. After meeting there, he addressed the faculty members and staff of the University. Speaking on the occasion he conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Utkal Divas 2023. He urged the audience to work for the development of the state. We should remember the state’s glory and work to develop the state’s languages. As Odisha is reaching 100 years of its existence in 2036, we should work for its development. If Odisha is developed, India will be developed. The Central University of Odisha should work as a harbinger of development. The University should work for new developments of the nation as envisioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. We should work for the future with much responsibility, he said. Koraput district is famous for traditional foods such as rice and millet, but it now produces strawberries. This is the nature of development. The University should work with inclusiveness among the local people to achieve total education. The University should work to include local languages and dialects in its syllabus so that all the students can be appropriately educated. He ensured that NCERT would initiate the effort with the University. The University should also work with HAL and NALCO to develop new innovations in science and technology. He hoped that under the leadership of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the University will reach new heights with more number of faculty members in the future.

Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, in his speech, thanked the Minister for approving the Bhima Bhoi Chair for the University. Bhima Bhoi was one of the leading poet during the Bhakti Movement of India. We should follow the thoughts of Saint poet Bhima Bhoi, who always thought about the betterment of the world, even with his sacrifice. He further said that the University will work for multi-disciplinary studies. He hoped that the Minister will guide us for the betterment of the University as well as society. Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, faculty member of Odia anchored the event. On this occasion eminent dignitaries, Visiting Professor Faculty members, research scholars and students were present. After the meeting, he addressed the faculty members and staff separately.