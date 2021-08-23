Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually addresses the launch the National Education Policy 2020 in Karnataka

New Delhi : National Education Policy- 2020 provides a roadmap to establish India as a knowledge economy as well as help in creation of global citizens said Union Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the launch of NEP Karnataka and several education related initiatives of the Government of Karnataka today.

Addressing the participants Pradhan said that Karnataka has taken a giant stride in transforming its education landscape by implementing the National Education Policy 2020. From translating the NEP 2020 into Kannada to forming NEP Task Force and preparing the roadmap for its implementation, Karnataka has taken lead to establish itself as the 1st state in India to implement the visionary NEP 2020, he added. The Minister further said that with the implementation of NEP in the state, Karnataka has set an example for other states to emulate.

The Minister stated that deeply rooted with Indian ethos yet modern in outlook India’s NEP—its policy framework, implementation strategy, outcomes and role in the betterment of human society will serve as a case study for global policy makers. The generation that is in the age group of 3-23 today will reap the benefits of NEP and will shape India’s destiny in the future but the challenge before us is to include India’s growing population under the ambit of New Education Policy as early as possible, he added.

Pradhan stressed that NEP will catapult India into a new global world order. He urged all stakeholders to work collectively to fulfil our national ambition of making India a vibrant knowledge economy.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai , Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan; Chairman, Drafting Committee of NEP Dr K. Kasturirangan and other dignitaries graced the event.