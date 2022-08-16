Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges people to stay alert and prepared in view of the flood situation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Amidst Flood in Mahanadi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged the people to stay alert and prepared in view of the flood situation in Odisha.

“Due to the rains of the last few days in the state, the water level of the flowing rivers has increased and there has been a flood situation in various districts and there are reports of flooding in some villages and at the same time, the regional weather department has informed about another low pressure, therefore it is necessary to be more careful and watchful for rains and floods. Residents of flood-affected areas are requested to try to move to the nearest storm shelter or any other safe place. Follow the flood warnings issued by the administration,” tweeted Union Minister.