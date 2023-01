Bhubaneswar : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the National Kala Utsav 2022-23 at the Regional Institute of Education in Bhubaneswar, tomorrow at 10 AM.

Besides, the National Kala Utsav 2022-23 is being organized by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (#NCERT) from 3rd to 7th January 2023.