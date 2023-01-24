National

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has enhanced students’ self confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi: Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 by PM Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan  today addresses a press conference.

Addressing the media Pradhan said, “This unique and popular initiative by PM Narendra Modi has enhanced students’ self confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit.”

The participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s museum to make them acquainted with our rich legacy, he added.

