Union Education Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan meets  with the Finnish Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Petri Honkonen ; invites top Finnish universities to set up campuses in India

New Delhi : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets with the Finnish Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Petri Honkonen and holds talk on making knowledge a priority pillar of our bilateral cooperation and deepening engagements in all areas of education, skill development and frontier research.

The Union minister tweeted, ” Pleased to meet the Finnish Minister of Education, Culture and Science, HE @HonkonenPetri. We had fruitful discussions on making knowledge a priority pillar of our bilateral cooperation and deepening engagements in all areas of education, skill development and frontier research.”

Glad that Finland has evinced interest to collaborate with India on the knowledge front, especially as a result of the possibilities arising out of NEP. Both India & Finland can benefit from each others best practices in ECCE, teacher training, digital education among others, said Pradhan.

Further, NEP 2020 is paving the way for debottlenecking India’s education landscape. We are coming up with a policy to allow foreign universities to set campuses in India.we have Invited top Finnish universities to set up campuses in India and leverage the opportunities in a big way, he added.