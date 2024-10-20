Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Embarks on 7-Day Tour to Singapore & Australia

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Singapore and Australia from 20 to 26 October 2024. The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education.

During the two-day visit to Singapore, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will address the members of the Indian diaspora on 20th October 2024. The next day, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will meet the Prime Minister of Singapore, H.E. Lawrence Wong; Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Gan Kim Yong; Education Minister, H.E. – Chan Chun Sing; and Foreign Minister H.E. Vivian Balakrishnan. Shri Pradhan will visit the National University of Singapore ranked No.1 in Asia. He will also visit a local secondary school to discuss the scope of syllabus integration, keeping AI in focus. He will meet academicians, and eminent representatives from alumni of IITs and IIMs and engage in discussions related to the education ecosystem of both countries.