Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the meeting of Ministers’ of Education of the North-eastern states in Guwahati.

New Delhi : Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan along with Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr.Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today chaired the meeting of Ministers’ of Education of the North-eastern states in Guwahati. Education Advisors of the NE states and senior officials of the Ministry of Education, GOI were also present.

Shri Pradhan overviewed presentations on the school and higher education scenarios in the North Eastern region, including enrolment trends, outreach initiatives for ethnic students, access to facilities, penetration of centrally-sponsored schemes, steps taken to make education accessible, among others. Deliberations centred around the way forward towards implementing the NEP 2020, strategies to strengthen the learning landscape in the NE states to transform the NE region into a knowledge-based economy.

Pradhan stressed on working together with the NE state education ministries in charting special initiatives for reducing drop-out rates and also research institutions planning in areas like, biodiversity conservation, promoting sustainable commercial cultivation of bio-resources.