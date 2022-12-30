Union Coal Secretary & Chairman of Coal India Visit CGP of Jindal Steel & Power

Angul: Union Coal Secretary Mr. Amrit Lal Meena and the Chairman of Coal India Ltd. Mr. Pramod Agarwal visited the Coal Gasification Plant (CGP) of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) in its 6 MTPA integrated steel making facility in Angul, Odisha on 29th Dec.

Jindal Steel & Power extended a warm welcome to Mr. Amrit Lal Meena and Mr. Pramod Agarwal to the World’s First and largest Coal Gasification Plant for steel making.

In its tweet JSP said, “Coal Gasification is the future of coal, it will help in import substitution and make India self-reliant in energy resources while reducing our carbon footprint. The visit of the Coal Secretary and Chairman CIL is deeply motivating for all of us at JSP”.

The 2,25,000 Nm3/h CGP in JSP ‘s Angul Plant is the World’s first & largest coal gasification plant for steelmaking and is using the Swadeshi raw material . JSP is the only steel manufacturer in the World which is using the Syn-Gas in its DRI to produce steel that generates minimal Carbon as compared to other forms of steel manufacturing.

The CGP has become a ‘technology demonstrator’ and is appreciated by various industry experts. It can also help in producing blue hydrogen as the Syn-Gas produced by it contains 60 percent hydrogen.

Vice Chairman of JSP Advisory Group Mr. VR Sharma, CEO of JSP Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, ED Mr. Damodar Mittal and other officials were also present during the visit.