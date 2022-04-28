Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the Ministry is ready to meet the energy demands of the countr

New Delhi: Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi today said that the Ministry is ready to meet the energy demands of the country.

Speaking to media persons in Ranchi, Mr Joshi said that on an average 3.5 billion energy units are being consumed across the country everyday after the recent surge and growth seen in economic activities across the nation.

He further said that on average 21 million tonnes of Coal stock is available with the thermal power plants. The Minister said that the Coal stock is being replaced everyday and is continuously monitored.

The Coal Minister is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand. Mr Joshi today had a preliminary meeting with stakeholders of Rajmahal coalfield area along with CMDs of Coal India Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited and Central Coalfields Limited.

Rajmahal Area supplies coal to NTPC, Kahalgaon in Bihar and NTPC, Farakka in West Bengal and will be producing 16 MTs of coal in this fiscal. Mr Joshi emphasised on early resolution of issues between Jharkhand government & ECL and urged to increase coal production and dispatch.

Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, State’s Mining Secretary and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The Minister will hold a review meeting of CCL’s Action Plans today after some time. Tomorrow, Mr Joshi will also inspect the Barka Sayal coal mine area.

