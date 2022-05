Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Vocational Training Centre of CIPET at Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated CIPET’s Vocational Training Centre in Bhavnagar, Gujarat today. This was 45th such vocational training centre of CIPET across the country, aimed at providing quality training and creating competent workforce for the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry.

At the outset, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated the capabilities CIPET has in creating skilled workforce. He said that CIPET in Bhavnagar has strong potential to become an important cog in the wheel of the development of Bhavnagar. Owing to the vibrant petrochemical industry in Gujarat, such centres would create the much needed skilled manpower for the industry and will create employment for our youth. CIPET will fulfill this need of skilled manpower in Chemical & Petrochemical industry.

Reiterating our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of creating skilled manpower and aatmanirbharta, Dr. Mandaviya said that the industry is developing at the rate of 10% in the country and this can only sustain if we invest in our workforce apart from Industrial infrastructure. CIPET solves this practical problem and needs of the industry by providing a model of Self Sustainable institution and Industry-Academia collaboration. Apart from training, CIPET has been able to provide job opportunities to students, out of 1 lakh passouts every year, 90% of the students get placed in the industry.

CIPET is a premier Academic institution for higher & technical education under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt. of India fully devoted in all the domains of plastics viz:- Design, CAD/CAM/CAE, Tooling & Mould Manufacturing, Production Engineering, Testing and Quality Assurance. CIPET operates from various locations spread across the country to cater the needs of the Polymer and allied industries.

Its objective remains to provide qualified professionals at various skill levels through academic Long Term, Short Term, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Development Programs in the area of Petrochemicals including plastics. CIPET offers Technology Support & Consultancy Services in the areas of Design, Tooling, CAD/CAM/CAE, Plastics Processing, Testing & Quality Assurance, Inspection Services and Calibration to the Petrochemical Industries including Plastic Industries.

CIPET also undertakes Research & Application Development in the Petrochemicals sector including Plastics, Synthetic Rubber, Technical Textiles, Solvents, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Additives, Explosives, Adhesives & Coatings. They also work on increasing the professional competency of faculty by providing an opportunity for faculty to upgrade their qualification and technical expertise through Advanced Training Programs.

Member of Parliament, Legislative assembly, Dr. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Prof. Shishir Sinha, Director General, CIPET along with senior officials of CIPET and ministry were also present at the event.