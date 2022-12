The Union Cabinet has approved providing free foodgrains under the National Food Security Act till December 2023.

Addressing the media, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said that around 81.35 crore beneficiaries who earlier used to procure foodgrains at subsidized rates will now get the foodgrains free of cost.

He said, the Centre would bear the entire cost amounting to around 2 lakh crore rupees per year.