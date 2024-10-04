Union Cabinet Grants Classical Language Status to Pali and Prakrit, Fulfilling Aspirations of Minority Communities: NCM

The Union Cabinet has approved grant of status of Classical Language to, inter-alia, Pali and Prakrit Languages. The Boudh and Jain communities have been requesting for long for granting recognition to the two languages as both have rich traditions in Indian social and religious history as the teachings of Buddha are in Pali Language which originated from India and travelled world-wide. Both languages are a rich source of Bharat’s ancient literature and cultural heritage also. Prakrit is significant in its usage in Jain rituals and religious practices besides key texts like the Jain Agamas and Gatha Saptashati.

On the request of Boudh & Jain Minorities and from all the concerned, the National Commission for Minorities has been taking up the cause for promotion of the Pali and Prakrit Language with various concerned authorities and welcomes the decision of the Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister which will fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the Minority communities besides enriching the linguistic, cultural and historical traditions of the country at large.