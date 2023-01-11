Union Cabinet approves setting up national-level Multi-State Cooperative Export Society

The Union Cabinet today approved the setting up of a national-level Multi-State Cooperative Export Society. The move will help in achieving the goal of Sahakar-see-Samriddhi through the inclusive growth model of cooperatives. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the Multi-State Cooperative Export Society will work as an umbrella organization for the export of surplus goods and services and help unlock the export potential of Indian cooperatives in the global market.

The Union Cabinet also cleared a proposal for setting up of a national-level Multi-State Cooperative Organic Society. It will act as an umbrella organization for aggregation, procurement, branding and marketing of organic products. Mr. Yadav said the body will help in unlocking demand and consumption of organic products in domestic and global markets. He added that through the move the cooperatives and farmer members will get high prices for organic products.

The Minister informed that the Union Cabinet also approved the setting up of a national-level Multi-State Cooperative Seed Society to help reduce the yield gaps and enhance productivity.

The three national cooperative bodies will be set up under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.