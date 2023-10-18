Union Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of Rs 1968.87 Crores for railway employees

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2022-23 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees namely Track maintainer, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group ‘C’ staff (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

In recognition of this excellent performance by the Railway staff, Union Government has approved payment of PLB of Rs 1968.87 crore to 11,07,346 railway employees. The performance of Railways in the year 2022-2023 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1509 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 6.5 Billion Passengers.

Many factors contributed to this record performance. These include improvement in infrastructure due to infusion of record Capex by the Government in Railways, efficiency in operations and better technology etc.

Payment of PLB will act as an incentive to motivate the Railway employees for working towards further improvement in performance.